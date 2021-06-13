Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52.

