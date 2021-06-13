Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 15.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 4,867,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.