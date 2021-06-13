Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.