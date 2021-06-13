Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17.

