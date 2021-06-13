Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Miller Investment Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $382.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

