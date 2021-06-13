Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $473,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

