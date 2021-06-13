Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after buying an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.