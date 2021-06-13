Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.02. 2,837,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

