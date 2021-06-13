Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,928,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $104.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

