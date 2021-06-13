Vanilla Network (VNLA) One Day Volume Hits $11,440.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $11,440.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $13.44 or 0.00037468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00163308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.36 or 0.00196147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.66 or 0.01125398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,853.34 or 0.99957582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,429 coins and its circulating supply is 640,268 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

