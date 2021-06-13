Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $14.16

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $14.16 or 0.00036346 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $13,762.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,417 coins and its circulating supply is 640,257 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars.

