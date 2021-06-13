VAULT Market Capitalization Hits $2.06 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $4,378.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $5.07 or 0.00014115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00055910 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00168189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00194100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.01088103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,944.07 or 1.00010580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,802 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

