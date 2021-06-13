Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.