Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $12.87 on Friday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.