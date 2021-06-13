Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Cut by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.75 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

