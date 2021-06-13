Veil Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $311.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

