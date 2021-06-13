Velas (VLX) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $148.27 million and $1.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001762 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

