Veles Market Capitalization Reaches $112,517.42 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Veles has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $112,517.42 and $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,441.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.02 or 0.06500929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.28 or 0.01579220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00442789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00151965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.63 or 0.00677422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00444477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00343723 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,674 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,003 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

