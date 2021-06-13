Venus Reward Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.16 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $74.79 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.00791731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.67 or 0.08063131 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.