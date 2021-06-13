Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VRNOF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. Verano has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.