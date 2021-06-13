Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in May

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 13th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Verano in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58. Verano has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.