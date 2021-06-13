Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.00807153 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,725,082 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.