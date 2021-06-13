VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $3,754.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.24 or 0.99831715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,784,571 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

