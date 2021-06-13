Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.52% from the company’s current price.

VRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of VRNA opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.