Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

