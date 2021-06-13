Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Raised by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.46% of Vertiv worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vertiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.