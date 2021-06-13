VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $64.79 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $64.79 million and $7,323.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00166326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00194886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.19 or 0.01093133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,893.00 or 1.00042760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,717,653 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.