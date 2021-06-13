Vesper Price Down 35.7% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and $1.09 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $10.62 or 0.00028497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00173613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00190566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.01130824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,116.70 or 0.99629569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,783,052 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

