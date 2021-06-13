VestChain Market Capitalization Tops $7.70 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $2.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.03 or 0.00806921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.38 or 0.08125740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00084246 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.