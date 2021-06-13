Viacoin Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $401,544.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00441452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,404 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

