VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $17,021.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00797362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.80 or 0.08155129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085006 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.