Viberate Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $1.32 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

