VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Shares of QQQN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 9,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,056. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

