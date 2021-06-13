VideoCoin (VID) Hits Market Cap of $48.49 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and $93,795.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.18 or 0.00326907 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

