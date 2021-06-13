Vidulum (VDL) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Vidulum has a market cap of $305,825.42 and $143.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 234.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

