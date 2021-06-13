Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $618,367.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00022689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00796111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.74 or 0.08259415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00085719 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,891,820 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

