VIG Reaches Market Capitalization of $957,052.74 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. VIG has a total market cap of $957,052.74 and $538.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,613,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

