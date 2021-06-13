Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 380.69% and a negative net margin of 153.96%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

