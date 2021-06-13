Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

