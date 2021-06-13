Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

