Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

