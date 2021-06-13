Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.96. 5,378,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $457.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

