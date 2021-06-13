Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,098 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $23,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,870,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 837,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,663. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

