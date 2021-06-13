Vitae Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vitae has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.