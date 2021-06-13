VITE Price Tops $0.0853 on Top Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $41.25 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VITE has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00082781 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,886,569 coins and its circulating supply is 483,315,458 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

