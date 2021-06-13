VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 779.5% in May

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, an increase of 779.5% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02.

Get VNUE alerts:

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.