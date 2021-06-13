VNX Exchange 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,370.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $5,370.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

