Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) versus Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adecco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Adecco Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.10 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.83 Adecco Group $22.34 billion 0.52 -$111.94 million $0.66 53.48

Volt Information Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adecco Group. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecco Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and Adecco Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecco Group 2 4 4 0 2.20

Volt Information Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Adecco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and Adecco Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -3.07% -18.20% -2.59% Adecco Group 1.96% 11.88% 3.94%

Summary

Adecco Group beats Volt Information Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 4,800 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

