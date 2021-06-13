VouchForMe Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $233,994.19 and $125.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.68 or 0.00796330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00085137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.70 or 0.08101667 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.