Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the May 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 41,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,175. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.