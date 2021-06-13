Voyager Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $516.62 million and $2.18 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00006280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.96 or 0.00783492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.37 or 0.08069327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084783 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.